Larceny
Bourbon
750 ml
A smoother tasting bourbon. Velvety and well spiced. Notes of brown sugar, vanilla, and sweet corn with cinnamon and wood punch. 46% ABV
DOUBLE GOLD 2014 SF WORLD SPIRITS COMP. Hand crafted small batch wheat based bourbon selected from 100 or fewer barrels aged from 6 to 12 years.
