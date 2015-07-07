Chateau Haut Sarthes
Bererac Rose
750 ml
France. Big fruity aromas with a hint of vanilla on the palate. 12.5% ABV
France. Big fruity aromas with a hint of vanilla on the palate. 12.5% ABV
Made with the finest American corn and 100% pure spring water that's been purified with UV light. Haute vodka is produced in small batches and slowly filtered four times over with virgin charcoal.
France. Fruit forward wine with a beautiful aroma. A bit of sweetness. You can easily sip this one on its own or pair it with food - red meat pairs perfectly.
Fabulously pure notes of blackberries, black raspberries, minerals and melted licorice. Luxuriously textured.
The Ch Haut-Colombier exhibits rustic, red currant and earthy flavors; good example of this appellation.