Hartford Court
Russian River Pinot Noir
750 ml
Aromas of blackberries, blueberry, and nutmeg are followed by flavors of Bing cherries, wild raspberries, dark plum and allspice; sweet and juicy, silky tannins & subtle earthy finish.
