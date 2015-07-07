Truly Hard Seltzer
Pomegranate
6 Cans
Clean, crisp and refreshing with a hint of juicy pomegranate.
Wild Hare
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Honeyed cherry and praline create a medium body and fruity taste in this cabernet. It is coupled with scents of nougat and berry pie crusts. ABV 13.5%
Truly Hard Seltzer
Lime
6 Cans
Slight lime tartness with a crisp but subtle sweetness.
Woodchuck Granny Smith
Hard Cider
6 Bottles
91 PTS, WORLD BEER CHAMPIONSHIPS! A single variety cider using only delicious Granny Smith apples for a unique one of a kind taste.
Woodchuck Hard Cider
Amber
6 Bottles
Traditional cider boasting big red apple taste. Expertly crafted with a medium body, golden hue, and refreshing clean apple finish. 5% ABV.
Sharp's Non-alcoholic
Alcohol Free Specialty Beer
12 Cans
Brewed by Miller for the designated driver of your next tailgate party!
Harp
Pale Lager
6 Bottles
Irish Lager. Light sweetness with a faint buttery flavor and a fruity backbone. 5.0% ABV
Hard Frescos Tangy Tamarindo 6pkc
Gluten Free Specialty Beer
6 Cans
The only fermented Aguas Frescas brewed from real fruit. Drinks like a delicious tart cider with clean and crisp apple notes. Gluten Free.
Hard Frescos Juicy Jamaica Hibiscus 6pkc
Gluten Free Specialty Beer
6 Cans
The only fermented Aguas Frescas brewed from real fruit and hibiscus. Drinks like a delicious sangria cider with clean and crisp berry notes. Gluten Free.
Hard Frescos Guava Citrico 6pkc
Gluten Free Specialty Beer
6 Cans
The only fermented Aguas Frescas brewed from guava, pineapple, lime, and orange, Drinks like a delicious guava cider with clean, crisp, and citrus back notes. Gluten Free.
Truly Hard Seltzer
Tropical Mix Pack
12 Cans
Styles: Our newest styles: Passion Fruit, Watermelon & Kiwi, Pineapple and Mango.
Truly Hard Seltzer
Wild Berry
6 Cans
Naturally sweet flavors of juicy California strawberries, raspberries & Marion blackberries.
Truly Hard Seltzer
Pineapple
355 ml
Truly Pineapple has a bright tropical aroma with hints of fresh squeezed pineapple juice and mandarin for clean, refreshing finish.Enjoy!
Truly Hard Seltzer
Rosé
6 Cans
Delicately sweet, slightly tart, & perfectly refreshing with a hint of California Chardonnay grapes. It’s your new favorite way to rosé.
Truly Hard Seltzer
Citrus Mix Pack
12 Cans
For drinkers who are active, social, and looking for a light, refreshing alternative, with a hint of fruit. Includes;Colima Lime, Grapefruit & Pomelo, Sicilian Blood Orange, and Lemon and Yuzu.
Truly Hard Seltzer
Lemon
6 Cans
Refreshing with a bright citrusy character and juicy tartness.
Truly Hard Seltzer
Sicilian Blood Orange
6 Cans
Under its orange skin, blood oranges have a crimson flesh. Its flavor and aroma are stronger and more intense than an orange.
Truly Hard Seltzer
Grapefruit
6 Bottles
Sweet, fresh grapefruit aroma with slightly sweet and tangy notes.
Woodchuck Private Pumpkin
Seasonal Specialty Beer
6 Bottles
Woodchuck has combined their signature taste with a refreshing pumpkin finish.
Mata Hari
Absinthe
750 ml
Pleasant, highly spirited buttery, oily, grassy and vegetal aromas. Palate entry is sweet, fruity and herbal.
Woodchuck Pear Cider
Common Cider
6 Bottles
Woodchuck's newest flavor is a refreshing pear cider! The world's best tasting cider is now even better!
Woodchuck Hard Cider
Winter Chill
6 Bottles
Rich depth of apple flavor with hints of vanilla, aged in premium French and traditional American oak. 5% ABV
Boochcraft Organic Hard Kombucha
Apple Lime Jasmine
22 oz
Slightly sweet, faintly floral, undoubtedly delicious. Bushels of apples and vibrant limes meld with jasmine for a liquid slice of tart apple pie.
Boochcraft Organic Hard Kombucha
Ginger Lime Rosehips
4 Cans
Fresh-pressed ginger and zesty limes are combined with aromatic rosehips to create a lightly tart and subtly sour sipper.
Boochcraft Organic Hard Kombucha
Orange Pomegranate Beet
4 Cans
Fresh-pressed oranges, tangy pomegranate, and a touch of savory beetroot, create a juicy, complex combination. As much at home in the dusky summer sunset as an AM hair-of-the-dog.
Boochcraft Organic Hard Kombucha
Grapefruit Hibiscus Heather
4 Cans
Refreshing, bright, delightful — our flagship for a reason. Fresh-pressed grapefruit, tangy hibiscus, and floral heather create a rosy-pink drink that’ll go down in a blink.
Reverend Nat's Hard Cider
Hallelujah Apricot
16.9 oz
Cider steeped with coriander and orange peel, mixed with pure apricot juice. Finished with Oregon hops and saison yeast. 6.7% ABV