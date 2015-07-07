Hardys
Chardonnay
750 ml
86 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '07 Hardys Nottage Hill Chardonnay has a resiny edge to the generous pear and lemon verbena flavors that makes this distinctive and appealing; drink now.
This is soft and juicy, with vibrant blackcurrant fruit and lots of spice. A lovely generous wine; ideal with spicy pasta dishes. 12.5% ABV
Hardy Vanilla is an elegant marriage of premium vanilla from Madagascar and eight year old Hardy VSOP Cognac. This vanilla Cognac enhances the natural flavor of the limousine oak.
A delicate bouquet reminiscent of spring flowers. Sweet aromas of fresh pear, vanilla, and roasted hazelnuts. 80 Proof
Dark amber, fat and creamy. Rose petal, dates, tobacco and butterscotch. Strong oak flavor. 80 Proof
A super premium vodka produced in France and fantastically packaged in a graffiti covered crystal bottle. 80 Proof
French premium Vodka blended with select Southern Wormwood essence, along with wild herbs and flowers, such as Artemesia. With it's fragrant anise flavor and smooth finish it's been used as an elixir.
Hardy Cognac is made in small lots to insure the best quality Cognac available.
Made primarily with Grenache and Shiraz grapes and aged on average for 8 years. A blend of several vintages to ensure its rich, smooth and nutty flavors.
This amazing blend of Petite Champagne and Borderie cognac contains aged cognac up to 12 years of age. The blend brings flavors of bright fruit and slight coffee finish.
Medium bodied with light floral aromas. A delicious lemon-pineapple mellowness with an extremely smooth finish. 80 Proof
Ed Hardy always makes an impression! Distilled and filtered five times for purity first, Ed Hardy Vodka is completed with the infusion of proprietary natural flavorings for a distinct character.
Semi-sweet wine opens with striking citrus aromas that flow into notes of green apple and pear. The citrus remains on the palate and is accented by tropical pineapple and honey. The finish is persistant with sweet to sour crispness.
Rich, fruity flavor is right for any occasion. From fresh Charentes grapes in the Cognac region. Serve well chilled. Very fruity and smooth.