Hardy's VR
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
This is soft and juicy, with vibrant blackcurrant fruit and lots of spice. A lovely generous wine; ideal with spicy pasta dishes. 12.5% ABV
A super premium vodka produced in France and fantastically packaged in a graffiti covered crystal bottle. 80 Proof
Clean, crisp and refreshing with a hint of juicy pomegranate.
Slight lime tartness with a crisp but subtle sweetness.
91 PTS, WORLD BEER CHAMPIONSHIPS! A single variety cider using only delicious Granny Smith apples for a unique one of a kind taste.
Traditional cider boasting big red apple taste. Expertly crafted with a medium body, golden hue, and refreshing clean apple finish. 5% ABV.
Medium bodied with light floral aromas. A delicious lemon-pineapple mellowness with an extremely smooth finish. 80 Proof
Semi-sweet wine opens with striking citrus aromas that flow into notes of green apple and pear. The citrus remains on the palate and is accented by tropical pineapple and honey. The finish is persistant with sweet to sour crispness.
Rich, fruity flavor is right for any occasion. From fresh Charentes grapes in the Cognac region. Serve well chilled. Very fruity and smooth.
The only fermented Aguas Frescas brewed from real fruit. Drinks like a delicious tart cider with clean and crisp apple notes. Gluten Free.
The only fermented Aguas Frescas brewed from real fruit and hibiscus. Drinks like a delicious sangria cider with clean and crisp berry notes. Gluten Free.
The only fermented Aguas Frescas brewed from guava, pineapple, lime, and orange, Drinks like a delicious guava cider with clean, crisp, and citrus back notes. Gluten Free.
Made primarily with Grenache and Shiraz grapes and aged on average for 8 years. A blend of several vintages to ensure its rich, smooth and nutty flavors.
Styles: Our newest styles: Passion Fruit, Watermelon & Kiwi, Pineapple and Mango.
Naturally sweet flavors of juicy California strawberries, raspberries & Marion blackberries.
Truly Pineapple has a bright tropical aroma with hints of fresh squeezed pineapple juice and mandarin for clean, refreshing finish.Enjoy!
Delicately sweet, slightly tart, & perfectly refreshing with a hint of California Chardonnay grapes. It’s your new favorite way to rosé.
For drinkers who are active, social, and looking for a light, refreshing alternative, with a hint of fruit. Includes;Colima Lime, Grapefruit & Pomelo, Sicilian Blood Orange, and Lemon and Yuzu.
Refreshing with a bright citrusy character and juicy tartness.
Under its orange skin, blood oranges have a crimson flesh. Its flavor and aroma are stronger and more intense than an orange.
Under its orange skin, blood oranges have a crimson flesh. Its flavor and aroma are stronger and more intense than an orange. Light citrus sweetness mingles with the crisp taste of sparkling water.
Sweet, fresh grapefruit aroma with slightly sweet and tangy notes.
Woodchuck has combined their signature taste with a refreshing pumpkin finish.
Woodchuck's newest flavor is a refreshing pear cider! The world's best tasting cider is now even better!
Rich depth of apple flavor with hints of vanilla, aged in premium French and traditional American oak. 5% ABV
Slightly sweet, faintly floral, undoubtedly delicious. Bushels of apples and vibrant limes meld with jasmine for a liquid slice of tart apple pie.
Fresh-pressed ginger and zesty limes are combined with aromatic rosehips to create a lightly tart and subtly sour sipper.
Fresh-pressed oranges, tangy pomegranate, and a touch of savory beetroot, create a juicy, complex combination. As much at home in the dusky summer sunset as an AM hair-of-the-dog.
Refreshing, bright, delightful — our flagship for a reason. Fresh-pressed grapefruit, tangy hibiscus, and floral heather create a rosy-pink drink that’ll go down in a blink.
Cider steeped with coriander and orange peel, mixed with pure apricot juice. Finished with Oregon hops and saison yeast. 6.7% ABV