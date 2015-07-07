Hana Gin
Gin
750 ml
"Hana" is the Japanese word for "Flower" which is the inspiration for this gin's unique flavor profile. Exquisite aroma Juniper and lemon citrus.
The only Asian vodka in the United States. Made with pure spring water, this is the only rice infused vodka. Superior taste, and mixability. a wonderful vodka experience!
A versatile spirit similar to premium vodka. Distilled from the finest barley and rice, blended with pure mountain spring water.
Milk sugar in your stout is like cream in your coffee. Dark and delicious, America's great milk stout will change your perception about what a stout can be. Udderly delightful.
Orgeat is a French almond syrup, originally made from barley. Made from California almonds and a small proportion of apricot kernels to give a distinct marzipan flavor without the addition of extract.
Also known by its French spelling, gomme, Gum Syrup is a one-to-one sugar-to-water simple syrup with gum arabic, a resin from the Acacia tree, incorporated into it.
Hand crafted using traditional method & ingredients, it is a zesty, German style pilsner with a dry, crisp finish.
Biscuity, malty, goodness dominates upfront while the noble pedigree hops lend a properly spicy, dry finish.
Left Hand 400 LB Monkey uses hops of a different color, earthy and herbal, well-balanced by bready malt. The result? An English style IPA that separates itself from the ubiquitous bunch.
All American Ale. Super smooth nutty malt flavors balanced by herbal hops. 5.3% ABV
A creamy head entices the palate before mocha flavors rise with a slight hop, ending with pure milk chocolate fullness. 6% ABV
Flavors of cherries with a hint of strawberry giving its it full-bodied and aromas of toffee and caramel. 14.5% ABV
If you have not tried an Albarino, it's about time! It's fresh, perfectly balanced, some minerality and a dry finish. More aroma and flavor than Pinot Grigio, less herbal notes than Sauv Blanc. BP MW
Aromas of plum reduction, chocolate truffles and mint root, with flavors of vanilla bean, sassafras, coffee and cherries.
The Hanna Chardonnay is power-packed, with ripe apple and a hint of creamy oak. Substantial and layered on the palate.
Dark, sweet, voluptuous whiskey for adventurous types who go right when everyone else goes left. SLOW HAND Six Woods whiskey highlights the delicious flavors of woods rarely turned into barrels
Three each of four great beers, will usually include: Milk Stout, Extrovert IPA, Sawtooth Ale, and Travelin' Light. Each quarter, Travelin' Light may switch to one of our seasonals, package will say.
This Nitro Milk Stout is super smooth with soft roastiness and mocha flavors. Dark and delicious.
This Kolsch is golden in color, crisp, dry, and refreshing with herbal hops.
This complex IPA has hop aromas of tropical papaya, kiwi, and pine, balanced by honey malt and a clean, bitter finish.
Assertive, fruit-forward hops with aromas of orange blossom and pineapple mingle with flavors of wet pine and sweet malt with a dry finish.
Super smooth trifecta of cocoa, dried fruit and licorice notes. 10.2% ABV
Wake Up Dead lurks in our cellars for over 4 months before being unleashed. Hints of raisins, black licorice, coffee and dark chocolate are followed by earthy, herbal hop notes. Now on Nitro.
This English style of beer, also known as Sweet Stout or Cream Stout. The milk sugar adds a well-rounded sweetness to this dark beer and makes an outstanding year-round stout.
This amber will take you to places where Good Juju can???t. A pungent ginger beer with a spicy aroma and noticeable ginger heat; balanced with a slight candied sweetness. Yes, it contains alcohol.
American Coffee Porter. Super smooth with chocolate malt, coffee, and toffee notes. 6% ABV
A 25-year old, ultra premium 2017 Rum of the Year (International Rum Conference), this Flor de Caña is full-bodied with a dark amber color and a luxurious taste. Flavors of fruit, almond, creamy caramel; with just a touch of lingering sweetness in the long, full, buttery finish that lingers in the palate. With a taste so tantalizing you’ll be tempted to drink it straight from the bottle neat or on the rocks.