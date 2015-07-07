Smirnoff

Iced Cake Vodka

750 ml

Whether you sip it on the rocks or with soda and a twist, Smirnoff Iced Cake is the perfect addition to a cocktail party. Our 60 proof vodka is infused with the nostalgic flavor experience of vanilla cake made from the box. This is a unique full cake flavor experience, more than just notes of sugar and vanilla. Triple distilled and 10 times filtered, our iced cake specialty spirit is smooth enough to be taken alone or to add a delicious kick to your favorite mixed drink. Simply mix with orange juice, pineapple juice and club soda for a delightfully tropical Upside Down Cake cocktail. Smirnoff prides itself on bringing famous beverages to connoisseurs and newcomers alike, assuring the consistently great taste and quality expected from the makers of the World’s No. 1 vodka. Please drink responsibly.