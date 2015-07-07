Del Bac
Classic Single Malt Whiskey
750 ml
With caramel, molasses and marzipan on the nose, and ripe stone fruits up front on the palette, the Classic delivers a spice and honey finish.
Born out of barbecuing while drinking Scotch, we had the idea to malt over mesquite instead of peat.
