Hall
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
Hall produces one of Napa Valley's top white wines; excellent varietal character; dried herbs, lemon peel and core fruit flavors abound; wonderful balance on the finish.
DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL, SF CHRONICLE WINE COMP. Crisp apple and pear notes with bright lemon-lime and citrus flavors. 14% ABV
The Patz & Hall Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir is well structured, with flavors of ripe strawberries; a hint of oak adds fine complexity
14.8% ABV.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. Sturdy and distinct, the admirable '09 Grgich Hills Estate Cabernet plays to its own beat; black currants, sweet earth and dried leaves in the flavors; refined in the finish.
Patz & Hall Sonoma Coast Chardonnay is a big-time winner year in and year out; alluring pineapple; orange peel; and melons jump from the glass; the palate shows off its ripe tropical flavors as well.
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '07 Seven Hills Merlot is broad, soft and open with lovely and fragrant violets; loaded with beautiful sweet black fruit; really tasty, pleasing and a fine value.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. Loaded with fine, red fruit flavors, the '11 Robert Hall Meritage Red competes well in the Bordeaux arena; well-balanced with nicely textured tannins.
93 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '01 Grgich Hills Cabernet is a dramatic wine; dense in black currant and black cherries, with a creme de cassis-like unctuousness; oak has been judiciously applied.
The Grgich Hills Merlot is a classy example of the varietal; dried fruit, sweet earth and faint oak nuances are the wine's hallmarks.
Patz & Hall Dutton Chardonnay is unmistakably Burgundian in its presentation of rich, complex flavors of spiced apple, pear, hazelnut, and mineral notes.
Medium body with fresh raspberry and blackberry fruit blend with peppery spice. Soft tannins and moderate acidity balance the fruit and spice. 14.7% ABV
Enticing blackberry jam and brown sugar aromas compliment the black cherry, plum, and vanilla flavors on the well structured and lush palate. ABV 13.5%
Black raspberry jam melded with rose petal and mocha, while flavors are rich and persistent; well defined and well-balanced straight through its eloquent finish.
Core of black currant and hints of cedar and spice along with cocoa aromas echoed by rich persistent flavors of fruit, dark chocolate, and anise 14.5% ABV
Double Gold Medal, Best of Class CA State Fair. Fruity notes with fresh melon and butterscotch flavors on the palate
93 Points - Wine Specatator:Beautifully orchestrated, rich and juicy; ripe and layered red and black fruits, with blackberry, currant and raspberry flavors.?James Laube, Wine Spectator
GOLD MEDAL CALIF. STATE FAIR. The '14 Robert Hall Orange Muscat offers fresh citrus aromas with notes of spiced ginger; sweet tropical flavors are balanced with fresh acidity on the finish
Washington Hills Late Harvest is a Riesling to enjoy with slightly sweet desserts; or freshly sliced fruits; substantial wine with grip and definition; apricot and peach flavors; rich and delicious.
Bursts of berry fruit flavors greets the senses with a velvet smooth finish.
SILVER MEDAL, 2008 CENTRAL COAST WINE COMP. Crisp finish.
DOUBLE GOLD SF CHRONICLE WINE COMP. The '13 Cuvee de Robles shows intensed aromas of black fruit and spice: nicely balanced on the palate with well integrated tannins
Grgich Hills Violetta is a blend of Riesling and Chardonnay; Ripe white peaches, clover honey and toasted almonds; a wonderful match with candied walnuts and fresh goat cheeses.
Aromas of blackberry, raspberry and black currants with hints of tobacco. Rich flavors with soft, silky tannins on the finish. 14% ABV
Crisp, yet flavorful, the rich flavor of white peach and mineral notes create a delicious acidity, more reminiscent of France than Napa Valley. ABV 14.1%
Hints of berries, cocoa, hints of smoke and spice. Opulent flavors of blackberry, plum, and black cherry lead to a rich mouth-watering finish. 14.5% ABV