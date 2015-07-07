Hall
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
Hall produces one of Napa Valley's top white wines; excellent varietal character; dried herbs, lemon peel and core fruit flavors abound; wonderful balance on the finish.
DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL, SF CHRONICLE WINE COMP. Crisp apple and pear notes with bright lemon-lime and citrus flavors. 14% ABV
The Patz & Hall Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir is well structured, with flavors of ripe strawberries; a hint of oak adds fine complexity
Patz & Hall Sonoma Coast Chardonnay is a big-time winner year in and year out; alluring pineapple; orange peel; and melons jump from the glass; the palate shows off its ripe tropical flavors as well.
Patz & Hall Dutton Chardonnay is unmistakably Burgundian in its presentation of rich, complex flavors of spiced apple, pear, hazelnut, and mineral notes.
89 points at the Ultimate Wine Challange, Primitivo is the primary red from southern Italy, it's one of those uniquely funky, spicy, savory wines that's a great change of pace. BP MW
The active Rutherford Hill Chardonnay positions itself with plenty of frisky, green apple flavors; tangy and perky on the palate and in the finish.
Chalk Hill AVA (Sonoma County). A blend of 84% Sauvignon Blanc, 10% Sauvignon Gris and 6% Sauvignon Musque. Great acidity and layered flavours of melon, pineapple, guava, wet stone, and lime.
88 PTS CONNOISSEURS' GUIDE. The '03 Chalk Hill Merlot is for fans of weighty, fully ripened red wines; lots of extracted, black cherry fruit, generous oak and involving complexity.
14.2% ABV.
14.5% ABV.
Black raspberry jam melded with rose petal and mocha, while flavors are rich and persistent; well defined and well-balanced straight through its eloquent finish.
Core of black currant and hints of cedar and spice along with cocoa aromas echoed by rich persistent flavors of fruit, dark chocolate, and anise 14.5% ABV
Double Gold Medal, Best of Class CA State Fair. Fruity notes with fresh melon and butterscotch flavors on the palate
Bursts of berry fruit flavors greets the senses with a velvet smooth finish.
SILVER MEDAL, 2008 CENTRAL COAST WINE COMP. Crisp finish.
DOUBLE GOLD SF CHRONICLE WINE COMP. The '13 Cuvee de Robles shows intensed aromas of black fruit and spice: nicely balanced on the palate with well integrated tannins
Aromas of blackberry, raspberry and black currants with hints of tobacco. Rich flavors with soft, silky tannins on the finish. 14% ABV
Hints of berries, cocoa, hints of smoke and spice. Opulent flavors of blackberry, plum, and black cherry lead to a rich mouth-watering finish. 14.5% ABV
Aromas and flavors of dark fruit with hints of cassis and a rich earthiness. Notes of brown spice and sweet vanilla. 14.8% ABV
Rich and ripe, opens with notes of dark cherry, black currant and cinnamon. A balanced acidity and round tannins create a full mouthfeel and a long, pleasing finish.
Deep and rich, opens with aromas of black cherry, toasted oak spice and lavender. Palate of ripe raspberry, black cherry and boysenberry. Firm acidity and smooth mouthfeel lead to a lingering finish.
Flavors of ripe tropical and stone fruit are complemented by notes of caramel, brown spice and toasted oak. 13.8% ABV
Sassabruna means dark stone, which makes up much of the vineyard. Mande from mostly Sangiovese, with some Merlot and Syrah. A saturated red, meduim bodied, with a soft round finish
90 POINTS Wine Enthusiast (2013 vintage). Aromas and flavors of ripe tree fruits, underscored by hints of brown spice, citrus and tropical fruit notes.
Smooth and ripe with juicy plum and blackberry. Sweet oak, spice and fine balance. 13.9% ABV
California. Cherry fruit flavors backed by a rich, balanced structure for an intensely complex merlot. 13% ABV
Napa. Black cherry and red berry flavors carry through to the velvety finish. 14.2% APV
Chalk Hill has established itself as one of the premier Chardonnay producers in CA. It offering is a newer release, meant to highlight a bright, fresh, crisp, expressive style without any heavy oak.
The Chalk Hill Chardonnay is exotic and ultra-rich; firm and well built on the palate, with a core of apple and creamy flavors.
Russian River. Dense-purple color and sweet toasty oak intermixed with licorice, black- berry, cassis and graphite. 15.5% ABV.