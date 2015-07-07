Hall
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
Hall produces one of Napa Valley's top white wines; excellent varietal character; dried herbs, lemon peel and core fruit flavors abound; wonderful balance on the finish.
DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL, SF CHRONICLE WINE COMP. Crisp apple and pear notes with bright lemon-lime and citrus flavors. 14% ABV
The Patz & Hall Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir is well structured, with flavors of ripe strawberries; a hint of oak adds fine complexity
Patz & Hall Sonoma Coast Chardonnay is a big-time winner year in and year out; alluring pineapple; orange peel; and melons jump from the glass; the palate shows off its ripe tropical flavors as well.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. Loaded with fine, red fruit flavors, the '11 Robert Hall Meritage Red competes well in the Bordeaux arena; well-balanced with nicely textured tannins.
Patz & Hall Dutton Chardonnay is unmistakably Burgundian in its presentation of rich, complex flavors of spiced apple, pear, hazelnut, and mineral notes.
Medium body with fresh raspberry and blackberry fruit blend with peppery spice. Soft tannins and moderate acidity balance the fruit and spice. 14.7% ABV
A special seasonal ale brewed with a variety of pale and crystal malts and actual pumpkin.
A smoother tasting bourbon. Velvety and well spiced. Notes of brown sugar, vanilla, and sweet corn with cinnamon and wood punch. 46% ABV
Sweet and refreshing, the Blossom Hill White Zin will be a big hit at your next get together.
DOUBLE GOLD 2014 SF WORLD SPIRITS COMP. Hand crafted small batch wheat based bourbon selected from 100 or fewer barrels aged from 6 to 12 years.
The robust character of the new american oak barrel yields an enticing aroma. A touch of raw honey leaves it remarkably approachable. When the world called for whiskey, we answered resolutely with gin
Chalk Hill AVA (Sonoma County). A blend of 84% Sauvignon Blanc, 10% Sauvignon Gris and 6% Sauvignon Musque. Great acidity and layered flavours of melon, pineapple, guava, wet stone, and lime.
A showcase of what artful blending can accomplish, our William Hill Estate Bench Blend offers notes of black cherry, boysenberry and baking spice.
Filled with structure and rich intensity, the broad mid-palate shines with flavors of spice, blackberries and cassis, exuding poise that is rare for the vintage and underscored by its satin texture.
The gin is a celebration of our special connection to the land. We use pure grain spirits as a canvas to showcase juniper berry and raw northern honey.
89 points at the Ultimate Wine Challange, Primitivo is the primary red from southern Italy, it's one of those uniquely funky, spicy, savory wines that's a great change of pace. BP MW
A savory affair, pleasingly complex with subtle textures; drives well on the palate, with smooth, ripe tannins.
89 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '08 Novelty Hill Royal Slope Red is an intriguing blend of about half Merlot and the balance Syrah, Sangiovese, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot, and Cabernet.
90 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '09 Novelty Hill Stillwater Chardonnay has buttered popcorn, mineral, spiced apple, and pear aromas that lead to a concentrated, spicy, nicely proportioned wine.
91 POINTS Wine Spectator (2012 vintage). Rich yet harmonious, this polished red delivers a core of black cherry and cassis, framed with smoke, mineral, licorice and espresso notes.
Firm and well built on the palate; sports plenty of ripe fruit and sweet oak in the flavors; substantial in the finish.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. Razor-sharp and nicely focused, the apple-like '04 Stony Hill presents an unadorned, pure look at the varietal; bracing acidity makes this one a good match with shellfish.
88 PTS CONNOISSEURS' GUIDE. The '03 Chalk Hill Merlot is for fans of weighty, fully ripened red wines; lots of extracted, black cherry fruit, generous oak and involving complexity.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. A GREAT BUY, the '00 Judd's Hill drinks exceptionally well, now; black fruit, dusty earthy flavors abound and are tied together with a hint of green tea; limited availability.
Rex Hill Pinot Noir shows fresh fruit notes that are clear and lasting on the palate.
American Blended Whiskey still enjoyed throughout the country. Made from a careful blending of a number of constituent whiskeys.
The Round Hill California Chardonnay is soft and pleasant from start to finish; nice ripe fruit flavors; smooth, bright aftertaste
SILVER MEDAL, 2014 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. A neat little red, the zippy '11 Round Hill Merlot is really easy to drink; red flavors and bright and juicy.
Soft, ripe and easy, the smooth-drinking non-vintage Blossom Hill Merlot offers pleasant red flavors that through into the finish.
Soft, pleasant and honest, the Blossom Hill Chardonnay is a crowd pleaser that is meant for everyday service; enjoy with casual meals.
The active Rutherford Hill Chardonnay positions itself with plenty of frisky, green apple flavors; tangy and perky on the palate and in the finish.
GREAT BUY! This whisky has a rich, smooth flavor. Enjoy on the rocks or mixed with club soda or seltzer.
GREAT BUY! Compare with the national brand Canadians in taste and price!
13.5% ABV.
14.2% ABV.
Flavors of peach, melon, and citrus. Hints of vanilla spice, honeysuckle, and lemon zest. 12% ABV
Spain. Flavors and aromas of red plums, black cherries, and raisins. The toasty barrel power lingers as well. Finishes with a lingering warmth and toast. 14% ABV.
14.5% ABV.
Ripe berry, cherry and violet aroams are followed by note of herbal spice; red plum and cherry notes expand on the palate and through the finish.
Bright youthful corlor; fragrant aromas of lemon sorbet, gooseberry and a note of green apple; rich juicy flavors and very concentrated on the palate; perfect with shellfish.
92 POINTS & GOLD MEDAL LA Intl Wine Comp (2013 vintage). Bright and refreshing with aromas of green apple and citrus balanced by tropical fruit and hints of vanilla lead to a soft, long finish.
Small Batch is a blend of our inventory of premium bourbon casks which average 8 years of age. Very smooth at 95 proof.
5 STARS SPIRIT JOURNAL. Concentrated, with mild fruit and peppery nuances. The bouquet is very intense with hints of caramel and oak tones.
This silky, lush red wine starts with strong raspberry aromas, followed by bright cherry and red fruit flavors. The finish is long and smooth, with notes of toasted almonds. This stunning 92 point pinot noir is best enjoyed with beef or veal.
Stikingly smooth, triple distilled from fine blond grains and pure spring water.
A wonderful balanced Chardonnay with overflowing aromas of tropical fruit and a slight spice; full-flavored on the palate with a nice expression of ripe apple with touches of butterscotch and cream.
Fresh flavors of Summer mixed in your favorite summer drink with crisp lemon flavors.
An excellent balance between tartness and sweetness. This juice based surup is the perfect product to add a very interesting twist to a multitude of classic cocktail recipes.
Made with Habanero Chili Peppers to create the perfect Bloody Mary with extra zip; try with Hogue Spicy Pickled Beans or BevMo jalapeno-stuffed olives on a sword pick!
Black cherry BBQ sauce. Let that sink in for a moment.
Infused with a balanced combination of lemon, garlic and lemon pepper.
Black raspberry jam melded with rose petal and mocha, while flavors are rich and persistent; well defined and well-balanced straight through its eloquent finish.
Core of black currant and hints of cedar and spice along with cocoa aromas echoed by rich persistent flavors of fruit, dark chocolate, and anise 14.5% ABV
Double Gold Medal, Best of Class CA State Fair. Fruity notes with fresh melon and butterscotch flavors on the palate
93 Points - Wine Specatator:Beautifully orchestrated, rich and juicy; ripe and layered red and black fruits, with blackberry, currant and raspberry flavors.?James Laube, Wine Spectator
GOLD MEDAL CALIF. STATE FAIR. The '14 Robert Hall Orange Muscat offers fresh citrus aromas with notes of spiced ginger; sweet tropical flavors are balanced with fresh acidity on the finish
Bursts of berry fruit flavors greets the senses with a velvet smooth finish.
SILVER MEDAL, 2008 CENTRAL COAST WINE COMP. Crisp finish.
DOUBLE GOLD SF CHRONICLE WINE COMP. The '13 Cuvee de Robles shows intensed aromas of black fruit and spice: nicely balanced on the palate with well integrated tannins
Aromas of blackberry, raspberry and black currants with hints of tobacco. Rich flavors with soft, silky tannins on the finish. 14% ABV
Hints of berries, cocoa, hints of smoke and spice. Opulent flavors of blackberry, plum, and black cherry lead to a rich mouth-watering finish. 14.5% ABV
Rich and ripe, opens with notes of dark cherry, black currant and cinnamon. A balanced acidity and round tannins create a full mouthfeel and a long, pleasing finish.
Aromas and flavors of dark fruit with hints of cassis and a rich earthiness. Notes of brown spice and sweet vanilla. 14.8% ABV
Chalk Hill has established itself as one of the premier Chardonnay producers in CA. It offering is a newer release, meant to highlight a bright, fresh, crisp, expressive style without any heavy oak.
The Chalk Hill Chardonnay is exotic and ultra-rich; firm and well built on the palate, with a core of apple and creamy flavors.
Flavors of ripe tropical and stone fruit are complemented by notes of caramel, brown spice and toasted oak. 13.8% ABV
California. Layers of ripe lemon, grapefruit, and lime. Rich notes of lychee, passion fruit, and pineapple with a crisp finish. 14% ABV
Marlborough, New Zealand. Why we love it: A great all-around wine to match almost anything, seafood, Asian cuisine, antipasto, grilled vegetables, and soft-ripened cheeses. Aromatics of red apple, lychee, pear and white peach give way to a silky, textural palate with fresh, lively flavors. This wine is finely balanced and has lovely length of flavor.
Aromas of black cherry, toasted oak spice and lavender. On the palate, enjoy ripe flavors of raspberry and boysenberry. 14.2% ABV.
Our relationship with the land and honey bees inspired and gave birth to this vodka.
Sassabruna means dark stone, which makes up much of the vineyard. Mande from mostly Sangiovese, with some Merlot and Syrah. A saturated red, meduim bodied, with a soft round finish
90 POINTS Wine Enthusiast (2013 vintage). Aromas and flavors of ripe tree fruits, underscored by hints of brown spice, citrus and tropical fruit notes.
Novelty Hill producers elegant reds. The Cabernet shows red fruit flavors; medium bodied, soft tannins on the palate and an easy finish. Works well with oven baked, herb chicken.
Smooth and ripe with juicy plum and blackberry. Sweet oak, spice and fine balance. 13.9% ABV
California. Cherry fruit flavors backed by a rich, balanced structure for an intensely complex merlot. 13% ABV
Napa. Black cherry and red berry flavors carry through to the velvety finish. 14.2% APV
Napa. Notes of orange blossom, melon and lime give way to layers of Meyer lemon, with a tropical pineapple finish. 13.9% ABV
Russian River. Dense-purple color and sweet toasty oak intermixed with licorice, black- berry, cassis and graphite. 15.5% ABV.
Aromas and flavors of blackberry, bing cherries, and butterscotch. Well-balanced, bright acidity, soft tannins and a long finish.
Pall Mall makes the moments you enjoy most, last longer.
A crisp, easy drinking lager, brewed with the finest pilsner malt and noble hops from Germany. 4.9% ABV
Magical aromatics from layered hop varietals complete with a smooth and delicious body that is perfectly balanced. 5.5% ABV
Taste The Perfect Blend Of Mexican Lime Juice With A Touch Of Natural Lemon Juice And Agave Nectar For A Flavor That’s Perfectly Balanced Between Tart And Sweet. We Add In Aromatic Orange Essential Oils So You Needn’t Reach Beyond Your Favorite Tequila To Create Margarita Excellence.
Finest Call's premium cosmopolitan martini mixer creates the perfect cosmopolitan. Natural flavors and real juice guarantee an unmatched cosmo experience!
From a well-established name in bar mixes comes this excellent, low carb sweet & sour mix; with 10% the amount of net carbs of regular sweet & sour mix, this mix is perfect for carb-conscious people!
The perfect spice blend and high grade tomatoes combine for the perfect Bloody Mary.
This blend of natural orange extracts and natural sweetener provides all of the orange flavor you need at a fraction of the cost. Easily substitute this alcohol-free triple sec in place of your liqueurs for the same great taste and added profitability.