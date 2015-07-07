Hair Of The Dog Doggie Claws
American Barleywine Strong Ale
12 oz Bottle
This limited release beer is a barley wine made in the West Coast style. Big malt and hops make this copper colored ale a favorite. This beer will improve for years to come.
Deep golden color; brewed with aromatic and rye malts; 10 different hop varieties; 10 to 11 percent alcohol; flavors burst with fruits and candy and the finish is complete with a touch of chocolate!
93 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. This is a supercharged Scotch Ale. Take a walk along the Glens and heathers with hints of peat and smoke.