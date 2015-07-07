HobNob
Merlot
750 ml
California. Aromas of plum and blackberry mixed with hints of mint and licorice complete with a soft and dark finish. 13% ABV
Layers of blackberry, cherry and earth unfold over a silky palate; notes of cola and mineral accent a long finish.
Dense electric violet in color, this wine excites with aromas of perfectly ripened cassis, tobacco, graphite, and clean gravel after a spring rain.
Maui-licious! Bursting with sweet pineapple goodness. Zero sugar and Zero Carbs!
INCREDIBLE BUT TRUE! A virtually carbohydrate/sugar free sweet and sour mix that makes drinks so good that you can not tell them from the carbo-loaded kind! One of our best sellers!
Bursting flavors of cherry with soft tannins creating a smooth and rich texture. 13.0% ABV
California. Flavors and aromas of coffee, mocha, hazelnut, and orange zest. 13% ABV
A wonderful Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon produced by Paul Hobbs; deep concentration of color; blackberry, cassis and mocha notes; full bodied with velvety smooth tannings and a long finish.
A crushable balance of citrus hops, mango goodness, and smooth finish truly puts this beer in a league of its own. 6.2% ABV
Pale yellow in color, this refreshing chardonnay is fragrant with white flowers, pear and citrus; mouth-filling palate opens with crisp flavors of Fuji apple, white peach and lemon blossoms.