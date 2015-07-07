Lillie's
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
BRONZE MEDAL SF INTERNATIONAL WINE COMP. (2014 vintage). Showing excellent consistency, this Sauvignon Blanc brings melon, dried herbs and citrus to the fore; crisp in the finish.
Rich aromas of caramel, toffee and cherry. Flavors of chocolate and blackberry entice the palate, leading to a long elegant finish