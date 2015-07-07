Grand Marnier
Quintessence Cuvée
750 ml
Quintessence is the latest outstanding creation from the House of Grand Marnier. This blend of aged cognac and orange essence is a tribute to the expertise gained from 130 years of excellence.
Grand Cru Cabernet '00
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Ripe, soft, and easy-going, the Grand Cru Cabernet Sauvignon is a pleasing red wine for everyday enjoyment; serve with lighter meat dishes.
Grand Marnier
652 Cigar
Single
The history and grandeur of Grand Marnier is a premium cigar. Aromatically Seasoned with Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge, a vibrant blend of Cognac and Orange Liqueur.
Old Grand Dad
Bonded
750 ml
92 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Lovely buttery feel on the palate with tangy fruit and baked pie flavors.
Le Grand Noir
Pinot Noir
750 ml
Very juicy with flavors of raspberry, cherry, and hints of strawberry. Complete with a refreshing note of pepper. 12.5% ABV
Le Grand Noir
Rosé
750 ml
Fresh, opine-appley wine, with a subtle hint of oak and a touch of mango and ginger. 13% ABV
Le Grand Noir
Chardonnay
750 ml
Intense aromas of lime and mango with hints of vanilla. Rich palate with citrus flavors and subtle oak influences. 13% ABV
Twenty Grand Vodka Cognac Blend
Brandy
750 ml
Combining the finest Cognac and vodka, Twenty Grand is mixing two disting spirits into one unique experience.
Old Grand Dad
114 Proof Bourbon
750 ml
Old Grand Dad is firm and fruity with a hint of rye character. A hearty after dinner bourbon!
Old Grand Dad Bourbon
100 Proof Bourbon
1.75 L
Made in USA. Flavors of cherry, candied nuts and a hint of fruit with savory undertones of caramel, vanilla and sage. 100 Proof
Domaine Grand Romane
Gigondas
750 ml
Spring flowers and red fruit aromas blend with notes of new oak on the nose. The body is full and rich in black fruit and earthy flavors. ABV 14.5%
Le Grand Courtage
Blanc de Blanc Brut
750 ml
Perfect balance of fruit, acidity & sweetness. Lingers nicely with lemon, honeydew, and apple finish. Great length, crisp and refreshing finish. 11.5% ABV
Old Grand Dad
Kentucky Straight Bourbon
750 ml
Made in USA. Flavors of cherry, candied nuts and a hint of fruit with savory undertones of caramel, vanilla and sage. 80 Proof
Grand Teton Sweetgrass India Pale Ale
American IPA India Pale Ale
6 Bottles
GOLD MEDAL 2009 GREAT AMERICAN BEER FESTIVAL!
Navan Vanilla Cognac
Cognac Brandy
750 ml
A unique fusion of black natural vanilla from Madagascar and rare French Cognacs.
Grand Marnier
Cordon Rouge
1.75 L
89 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The aromas are distinctly bitter orange zest with some pears lurking in the backdrop; the body is big, oily, and creamy, and the palate--sweet but not overly sweet; delightful.
Le Grand Courtage
Brut Rosé
750 ml
Perfect balance of freshness, fruit, acidity, sweetness. A courtship of delicate flavors, red fruit aromas and baby bubbles.
Le Grand Courtage
Brut
750 ml
This French sparkling wine creates the perfect balance of fruit, acidity & sweetness. You'll notice the bit of Meyer lemon, honeydew & a continuing apple finish. Great length, crisp and refreshing.
Le Grand Noir
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
France. Exotic sauvignon and rich, fruity cabernet. Easy to drink, loads of character and deliciously different. 13.5% ABV
Twenty Grand Vodka
Vodka
750 ml
Undergoes a meticulous multi-step process to achieve an unrivaled taste and finish. Made from carefully harvested soft Winter wheat, that is cleaned, fermented & distilled for a uniquely pure spirit.
Le Grand Noir
Red Blend
750 ml
France. Intense aromas of licorice, cocoa, and spice. On the palate, it is rich and complex with soft tannins. 13.5% ABV