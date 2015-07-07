Pepperwood Grove Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir
750 ml
The Pepperwood Grove Pinot Noir is soft, light and lively on the palate;
The Pepperwood Grove Pinot Noir is soft, light and lively on the palate;
90 PTS Wine Enthusiast - This is the winery???s basic Cabernet Sauvignon, but it shows the depth and complexity of their more expensive bottlings.
The Pepperwood Grove Merlot is a pleasant red wine with no edges; a crowd-pleasing wine.
The Pepperwood Grove Cabernet is an easy red to drink; supple and easy on the palate; a crowd pleaser.
Californian. Green apple, with hints of grapefruit make for a classically sweet chardonnay. 13.5% ABV
Californian.
California. Our Pepperwood Grove Pinot Grigio opens with light, mineral-driven aromas of lemon and green tea, expressing a crisp yet subtle Italian style. Fresh fruit flavors of green apple and citrus follow a bracing, mouthwatering acidity. With its clean dry finish and refreshing minerality, this Pinot Grigio is equally at home as a dinner wine or aperitif to enjoy on the patio.
Plenty of richness on the palate with fine, ripe apple flavors. Ends with a slightly rounded note.
The wine bursts with fresh fruit, cherries, and blackberries; seamless arc of flavor flows into a slightly smoky finish.
Californian. With a taste of plum, raspberry, and espresso and a nose full of sage and oregano. 13.5% ABV
Californian. With aromas of hibiscus and apricot and a rich flavor of pineapple, nectarine, and candied ginger. 13.5% ABV