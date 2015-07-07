Pepperwood Grove

Pinot Grigio

750 ml

California. Our Pepperwood Grove Pinot Grigio opens with light, mineral-driven aromas of lemon and green tea, expressing a crisp yet subtle Italian style. Fresh fruit flavors of green apple and citrus follow a bracing, mouthwatering acidity. With its clean dry finish and refreshing minerality, this Pinot Grigio is equally at home as a dinner wine or aperitif to enjoy on the patio.