Goldeneye Pinot 1.5L
Pinot Noir
1.5 L
On the palate, beautifully delineated layers of freshly tilled earth, leather, lavender and pennyroyal are balanced by flavors of sweet Bing cherry, Japanese plum and black currant notes.
The Goldeneye Pinot Noir shows good tension between the tight, bibrant blueberry and blackberry notes; firm tanninsl loamy earth and roasted bern edge.