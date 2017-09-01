Golden State Cider
Mighty Dry
4 Cans 16 oz
Mighty Dry is made with 100% fresh-pressed apple juice and fermented with Champagne yeast. Juicy, freshly cut apple aromatics balance perfectly with a bright, crisp taste to produce our flagship Cider.
Brut Cider is made with 100% fresh-pressed apple juice and fermented with Champagne yeast. Brut is unfiltered to provide additional depth of flavor & mouthfeel that are balanced with a bone-dry, elegant finish.
Heritage Style Cider. Bone Dry. Unfiltered. 7.3% ABV.
Soft hints of Brentwood's world-famous sweet corn culminate in a clean, ultra-smooth taste and texture. From first sip to superlative finish, it surprises the palate with a flavor like no other.
This is an IPA for the hopheads as it comes in at about 100 IBUs and a light malt bill as not to pull the focus away from the big Warrior bittering hop and the sought after Citra aroma hop.