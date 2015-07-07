Golden Road Brewing
Hazy LA IPA
6 Cans 12 oz
An LA twist on Hazy IPAs. Light to medium-bodied, hazy golden in color, with flavors and aromas of tropical fruit, pine, and citrus, with a pleasantly dry finish. NON-VEGAN!
Point the Way IPA is our ode to the hop-crazed residents of LA. Its light malt body is the perfect canvas for the pine, grapefruit, and tropical fruit notes from our generous dry hopping.
A series inspired by the iconic fruit vendors of Los Angeles. A light, refreshing Wheat Ale with lots of fresh mango and a pleasant, slightly tart finish.
Hoppy and refreshing, Wolf Pup is our riff on a session IPA. Highly drinkable with a wildly aromatic tropical character, it’s the perfect companion to keep on sippin’ for those long, sunny days.
Golden Road Hefeweizen is a Bavarian-style wheat beer. It has hints of banana and clove on the nose and palate from the German yeast. Medium bodied with a smooth, crisp finish that will leave you thinking about lounging in a sun soaked beer garden.
A refreshing American Wheat beer infused with loads of pineapple, complemented by tasty apricots. Ride the wave of the pineapple express!
Tastes like freshly cut fruit and the California sun right in your hand. This light, crisp Wheat Ale is bursting with pineapple, strawberry, and blood orange flavors, finishing bright and refreshing.
A light, refreshing wheat ale with lots of fresh mango and a pleasant, slightly tart finish.
Golden Road IPA offers a surprisingly a bit of citrus and fruity hop and some malty undertones. A very pleasing IPA for all.
English-style Brown Ale has a toasty malt complexity with rich notes of caramel and chocolate.
Tastes like freshly cut Melons and the California sun right in your hand. This light, crisp Wheat Ale is bursting with Watermelon, Honeydew, and Cantaloupe flavors, finishing bright and refreshing.
A spicy version of our classic Mango Cart wheat ale. Do it right and rim it with Tajín
Brighten up your day with a crisp and smooth Blonde ale dosed with juicy tropical guava and pineapple.
The light malt body provides a simple canvas to showcase bright, citrusy, juicy, and tropical hop character, making this the perfect IPA for the beach. A portion of the proceeds are donated to Heal the Bay (healthebay.org), a local organization committed to protecting our Southern California beaches and watersheds.
There’s no better pairing than baseball and beer so Golden Road Brewing joined forces with the LA Dodgers to bring fans a deliciously clean, crisp and smooth Blonde Ale that can be enjoyed by fans both in the stadium and out. Inspired by California, Inspired by The Dodgers.
Our Oatmeal Milk Stout with Portola Coffee Labs’ Alchemistic coffee. Medium-bodied, roasty and chocolatey, with a smooth finish.
Its light malt body elevates the pine and grapefruit notes courtesy of a generous hop dosing. At 5.9%, this sessionable West-Coast IPA finishes dry for optimal repeatability