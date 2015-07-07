Golden Road Brewing
Point the Way IPA
6 Cans 12 oz
Point the Way IPA is our ode to the hop-crazed residents of LA. Its light malt body is the perfect canvas for the pine, grapefruit, and tropical fruit notes from our generous dry hopping.
Mighty Dry is made with 100% fresh-pressed apple juice and fermented with Champagne yeast. Juicy, freshly cut apple aromatics balance perfectly with a bright, crisp taste to produce our flagship Cider.
An LA twist on Hazy IPAs. Light to medium-bodied, hazy golden in color, with flavors and aromas of tropical fruit, pine, and citrus, with a pleasantly dry finish. NON-VEGAN!
A series inspired by the iconic fruit vendors of Los Angeles. A light, refreshing Wheat Ale with lots of fresh mango and a pleasant, slightly tart finish.
Hoppy and refreshing, Wolf Pup is our riff on a session IPA. Highly drinkable with a wildly aromatic tropical character, it’s the perfect companion to keep on sippin’ for those long, sunny days.
A refreshing American Wheat beer infused with loads of pineapple, complemented by tasty apricots. Ride the wave of the pineapple express!
Golden Road Hefeweizen is a Bavarian-style wheat beer. It has hints of banana and clove on the nose and palate from the German yeast. Medium bodied with a smooth, crisp finish that will leave you thinking about lounging in a sun soaked beer garden.
Tastes like freshly cut fruit and the California sun right in your hand. This light, crisp Wheat Ale is bursting with pineapple, strawberry, and blood orange flavors, finishing bright and refreshing.
English-style Brown Ale has a toasty malt complexity with rich notes of caramel and chocolate.
Crafted in the city that gives us 329 days of sun, 329 Lager is the perfect companion for making the most of sunny California days. Our go anywhere, do anything Helles-style lager is full-flavored and easy-drinking with a clean, crisp finish.
93 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS This is like no other Belgium Triple. Most triples are light in color with lighter spicy flavors. The "Golden Dragon" is a full bodied, carmel and spice dream.
Brut Cider is made with 100% fresh-pressed apple juice and fermented with Champagne yeast. Brut is unfiltered to provide additional depth of flavor & mouthfeel that are balanced with a bone-dry, elegant finish.
Tastes like freshly cut Melons and the California sun right in your hand. This light, crisp Wheat Ale is bursting with Watermelon, Honeydew, and Cantaloupe flavors, finishing bright and refreshing.
Hazy Roller is an LA twist on Hazy IPAs. Light to medium-bodied, hazy golden in color, with flavors and aromas of tropical fruit, pine, and citrus.
A spicy version of our classic Mango Cart wheat ale. Do it right and rim it with Tajín
The light malt body provides a simple canvas to showcase bright, citrusy, juicy, and tropical hop character, making this the perfect IPA for the beach. A portion of the proceeds are donated to Heal the Bay (healthebay.org), a local organization committed to protecting our Southern California beaches and watersheds.
Mango wheat brew.
Brighten up your day with a crisp and smooth Blonde ale dosed with juicy tropical guava and pineapple.
There’s no better pairing than baseball and beer so Golden Road Brewing joined forces with the LA Dodgers to bring fans a deliciously clean, crisp and smooth Blonde Ale that can be enjoyed by fans both in the stadium and out. Inspired by California, Inspired by The Dodgers.
Heritage Style Cider. Bone Dry. Unfiltered. 7.3% ABV.
A crisp, refreshing Blonde Ale infused with pomegranate and strawberries. It's like a California sunset in every can. Salud!
A light, refreshing Wheat Ale with lots of fresh mango and a pleasant, slightly tart finish. Inspired by the iconic fruit vendors.
This Triple IPA is the mother of the pack. One sip and you'll recognize the sticky, hoppy greatness that makes this beer so easy to love.
Soft hints of Brentwood's world-famous sweet corn culminate in a clean, ultra-smooth taste and texture. From first sip to superlative finish, it surprises the palate with a flavor like no other.
Its light malt body elevates the pine and grapefruit notes courtesy of a generous hop dosing. At 5.9%, this sessionable West-Coast IPA finishes dry for optimal repeatability
Hoppy and refreshing, Wolf Pup is our riff on a session IPA. Highly drinkable with a wildly aromatic tropical character, it’s the perfect companion to keep on sippin’ for those long, sunny days.
This is an IPA for the hopheads as it comes in at about 100 IBUs and a light malt bill as not to pull the focus away from the big Warrior bittering hop and the sought after Citra aroma hop.
The second fermentation offers the nice creamy head and the full body of the centuries old brewers yeast. It is a beer that you can actually nimble to adventure the complex taste. Gulden Draak balances a natural malt toffee-like sweetness with a mellow happiness and some hoppy accents.
Gulden Draak Brewmaster's Deserve Belgium Dark Triple Aged in Bourbon Barrels. 10.5 ABV
Top fermented with refined character and a pure rich taste. Matured at length in both the cellar and bottle. Originally brewed in honor of the court of the Emperor Charles the Fifth.
Dark, balanced caramel and aromatic malts give this unique Belgian brew the warmth of wine and the freshness of beer. 8.5% ABV