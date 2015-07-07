Glenfarclas 21 Year Old Short Bottle
Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
This bottle represents over 160 years of tradition and experience; made using the finest malted barley, smoke from slow burning peat fires, and the great Glenfarclas copper stills.
The color is a deep peaty gold, spirity yet amazingly smooth and dry; the finish is rich and long lasting.
Incredibly clean central palate, but amazingly tangy and smooth finish. 86 Proof