Glencadam Scotch Highland 10yr
Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
A golden orange color, with nose of spice and vanilla with elegant sweetness. The taste is floral and spicy with sophisticated mix of vanilla and Sherry sweetness.
Colour is light golden, with nose that is Floral and elegant with some sweet orange citrus tones. With a lasting and elegant finish.