Girard
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
The Girard Sauvignon Blanc is full and rich from start to finish; bold, ripe fruit flavors are lasting and attractive on the palate.
Delicate bubbles and an extraordinary vivacity on the palate, with a rich, indulgent texture. A complex bouquet with long-lasting aromas of red fruit (strawberry and raspberry).
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. Pure Corbieres, the very honest and fine '10 Gerard Betrand shows red fruit, some earth and a hint of mineral on the palate; delivers a pertness in the finish.
The Girard Cabernet is big and boastful, with rich black fruit and sweet oaky nuances; long and layered on the palate.
92 PTS WILFRED WONG. Muscles up on the palate with a tremendous rush of black fruit and tar-like flavors.
90 PTS Tasting Panel. Creamy with toasty oak, ripe peach & citrus fruit. Rich but not heavy, sensual & long with balance & style.
A soft, pale, brilliant pink with bluish tints developing over time towards more orangey nuances. The finish is fresh, offering notes of candy. On the palate the impression is fresh and full, with great aromatic persistence and balance.
Cap Insula Red offers wonderful aromas of ripe summer fruits and is very rounded on the palate, developing towards the long-lasting mineral finish so characteristic of this appellation.
The color is a brilliant ruby red and the bouquet reveals lovely intense red-fruit scents, in particular strawberries, set off nicely by spicy hints.
A soft, pale, brilliant pink with bluish tints developing over time towards more orangey nuances. The bouquet releases aromas of summer fruits, cassis and redcurrant. Floral notes of rose along with hints of grapefruit complete the picture. The finish is fresh, offering notes of candy
91 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '11 Tautavel is attractive and approachable; intense aromas and flavors of black cherry; plym and boysenberry; well balanced with nice structure and a long finish