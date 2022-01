Giovanni Rosso Barolo Cerretta 2011

Barolo

750 ml

Color: Concentrated and bright garnet Bouquet: Violets, roses and cherry fruit with notes of coffee and layers of complexity Taste: The palate shows a wealth of Serralunga characteristics: full body, silky tannins, complexity and freshness. Bright red fruits combine with savoury, earthy flavors, a complete structure and a long finish