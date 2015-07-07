Gini
Soave Classico
750 ml
91 PTS WILFRED WONG. By far one the best Soaves in the marketplace, the multi-textured '11 Gini Soave Classico shows excellent acidity and dried fruit flavors; long and delicious in the finish.
91 PTS WILFRED WONG. By far one the best Soaves in the marketplace, the multi-textured '11 Gini Soave Classico shows excellent acidity and dried fruit flavors; long and delicious in the finish.
Brooklyn Gin is made in small batches. We use hand-cracked juniper berries & fresh citrus peels to make a superb distilled gin with floral & citrus notes.
The first Gin distilled in the centre of Edinburgh, in the shadow of the castle, for 150 years. Cannonball Navy Strength is wonderfully spicy, 100 proof and distilled with Szechuan pepper.
A serious red, the fine and fully-packed Buil & Gine Gine Gine, a blend of 50% Grenache, 50% Carignane, fills the palate with plenty of delectable substance; fine aftertaste; a great tapas wine.
Aromas of toasty black raspberry pie lead to a dryish medium body with very good balance and light elegant depth. 13.5% ABV.
Aromas of dried berries, suede, and marinated root vegetables with a silky, tangy, fruity medium body. 13.5% ABV.
Italy. Flavors of cherries and plums with a smooth, velvety finish. 13% ABV
Italy. Flavors of apples, pears, and lychee. Crisp and clean with a lingering finish. 12.5% ABV