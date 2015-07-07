William Hill Bench Blend
Red Wine
750 ml
A showcase of what artful blending can accomplish, our William Hill Estate Bench Blend offers notes of black cherry, boysenberry and baking spice.
The William Fevre Champs Royaux Chablis is a rich, rounded, ripe flavored white wine; shows the class of Chardonnay varietal, with its green apple-like flavors.
Made English style with 100% fermented pear juice, unlike American pear cider which adds pear flavoring to fermented apple juice.
Firm and well built on the palate; sports plenty of ripe fruit and sweet oak in the flavors; substantial in the finish.
Rich and ripe, opens with notes of dark cherry, black currant and cinnamon. A balanced acidity and round tannins create a full mouthfeel and a long, pleasing finish.
Aromas and flavors of dark fruit with hints of cassis and a rich earthiness. Notes of brown spice and sweet vanilla. 14.8% ABV
Flavors of ripe tropical and stone fruit are complemented by notes of caramel, brown spice and toasted oak. 13.8% ABV
California. Layers of ripe lemon, grapefruit, and lime. Rich notes of lychee, passion fruit, and pineapple with a crisp finish. 14% ABV
2014 VINTAGE; 93PTS WINE SPECATATOR "This white reveals richness and breadth, with a hint of spice framing the apple, melon, yellow plum and mineral flavors. The terrific finish keeps pumping out the fruit and stone notes."
Aromas of black cherry, toasted oak spice and lavender. On the palate, enjoy ripe flavors of raspberry and boysenberry. 14.2% ABV.
90 POINTS Wine Enthusiast (2013 vintage). Aromas and flavors of ripe tree fruits, underscored by hints of brown spice, citrus and tropical fruit notes.
Semi-sweet wine opens with striking citrus aromas that flow into notes of green apple and pear. The citrus remains on the palate and is accented by tropical pineapple and honey. The finish is persistant with sweet to sour crispness.
Golden in color with a short whit foam head. Lots of green apple aroma and flavor. Medium sweetness and some earthy tones. This light cider is rrefreshing and easy to drink.
Smooth and ripe with juicy plum and blackberry. Sweet oak, spice and fine balance. 13.9% ABV