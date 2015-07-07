Giffard
Crème de Pêche de Vigne
750 ml
Pure white peach flesh with hints of honey and orange blossom. Our vine peaches have a delicate flesh with a vibrant red color and soft, sweet nectar.
Pure white peach flesh with hints of honey and orange blossom. Our vine peaches have a delicate flesh with a vibrant red color and soft, sweet nectar.
A distillation of the finest blend of sweet and bitter oranges from the island of Curacao.
Rouge du Roussillon" apricots benefit from the heat and sun of the south of France and are slowly macerated to bring out the warm intensity of the fruit.
They begin by macerating the tiny, tart strawberries that grow wild in the French countryside as well as the larger and sweeter Sanga-Sangana strawberries to give this liqueur a complex flavor.