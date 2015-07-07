Ghost Block Single Vineyard
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Ripe dark fruits, with blackberry, black cherry and plum flavors that are supple and polished, with mineral and oak on the finish.
Ripe dark fruits, with blackberry, black cherry and plum flavors that are supple and polished, with mineral and oak on the finish.
93 PTS CELLAR TRACKER, MAY '11. DEEP GARNET IN COLOR WITH BLUEBERRY, RASPBERRY, CHERRY PIE. FULL BODY WITH EXCEPTIONAL ACIDITY. CHEWY, SPICY, W/ CHOCOLATE. FINISH LINGERS LONG INTO THE SESSION.