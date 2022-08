Ghost Pines

Cabernet Sauvignon

750 ml

Bold and intensely flavored, our Ghost Pines Cabernet Sauvignon was crafted with grapes from Sonoma and Napa. The blend of these two regions creates an expansive palate that offers dark fruit flavors, round tannins and an enduring finish. Sweet vanilla nuances and the occasional savory note make this Cabernet a truly unique wine.