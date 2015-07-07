Duboeuf Beaujolais-Villages
Burgundy
750 ml
The Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais-Villages is a aromatic red with a soft, refreshing touch.
91 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The '00 is the finest Moulin St Georges ever produced; exuberant, rich, textured; aromas and flavors of creme de cassis and blueberry liqueur; sleeper of the vintage.
George Dickel No. 8 Sour Mash Tennessee Whisky brings depth, range and personality with bold flavors and a remarkably smooth finish. Our 80 proof whisky contains a signature balance of light caramel, maple and wood flavors with a long, smoky finish. Following a chilled charcoal-mellowed style, this process is what makes this specific blend so unique. With its complex flavor and finish, our No. 8 whisky is perfect for sipping on its own or adding a delicious kick to your favorite cocktail. Simply pour in a highball glass over ice, mix with soda and garnish with a lemon slice for a refreshing tasting Dickel Highball. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of No. 8 Sour Mash Tennessee Whisky. Please drink responsibly.
George Dickel Rye Whisky brings depth, range and personality with spicy flavor and subtle fruit notes ending in a remarkably smooth finish. Our 90 proof Rye whisky is made from 95% rye and 5% malted barley. Finished in the chilled charcoal-mellowed style, this process is what makes this specific blend so unique. With its complex flavor and finish, our rye whisky is perfect for sipping on its own or adding a delicious kick to your favorite cocktail. Simply pour in a highball glass over ice, mix with soda and garnish with a lemon slice for a refreshing tasting Dickel Highball. Includes one 90 proof 750 mL bottle of Rye Whisky. Please drink responsibly.
Named after the man who built the most dominant American distillery of the 19th century, today known as Buffalo Trace Distillery. Stagg is always uncut & unfiltered, making every sip bold and powerful, just like the man himself.
George Dickel Single Barrel Aged 15 Years Tennessee Whisky offers a one-of-a-kind experience for the most discerning drinker. Cascade Hollow Distillery has set aside a limited number of barrels holding our most precious and richly complex whisky at peak periods of maturation. Each barrel is bottled by hand at cask strength with minimal filtering, but no two barrels offer the same flavor. Unique in taste and aged at least 15 years, this handcrafted superior whisky stands in a class all by itself. Simply enjoy neat or with iced water on the side. George Dickel discovered that his whisky made in the cold winter months tasted smoother. Today, we follow his tradition by chilling our whisky before filtering it through sugar-maple charcoal. We believe our unique chilled filtration process makes a fine whisky, and we hope that you'll agree. Please drink responsibly.
George Dickel Superior Recipe No. 12 Whisky brings depth, range and personality with a deep, assertive flavor and remarkably smooth finish. Our 90 proof whisky contains blends of old, brazen whiskies creating a warm flavor of rich, smoky oak and subtle vanilla. Finished in the signature chilled charcoal-mellowed style, this process is what makes this specific blend so unique. With its complex flavor and finish, our No. 12 whisky is perfect for sipping on its own or adding a delicious kick to your favorite cocktail. Simply pour in a highball glass over ice, mix with soda and garnish with a lemon slice for a refreshing tasting Dickel Highball. Includes one 90 proof 1.75 L bottle of Superior Recipe No. 12 Whisky. Please drink responsibly.
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The aromas are thick and creamy, with toffee/caramel and leather notes shining through the telltale Tennessee sootiness; the huge body bears a complex palate.
George Dickel No. 8 Sour Mash Tennessee Whisky brings depth, range and personality with bold flavors and a remarkably smooth finish. Our 80 proof whisky contains a signature balance of light caramel, maple and wood flavors with a long, smoky finish. Following a chilled charcoal-mellowed style, this process is what makes this specific blend so unique. With its complex flavor and finish, our No. 8 whisky is perfect for sipping on its own or adding a delicious kick to your favorite cocktail. Simply pour in a highball glass over ice, mix with soda and garnish with a lemon slice for a refreshing tasting Dickel Highball. Includes one 80 proof 1.75 L bottle of No. 8 Sour Mash Tennessee Whisky. Please drink responsibly.
George Dickel Superior Recipe No. 12 Whisky brings depth, range and personality with a deep, assertive flavor and remarkably smooth finish. Our 90 proof whisky contains blends of old, brazen whiskies creating a warm flavor of rich, smoky oak and subtle vanilla. Finished in the signature chilled charcoal-mellowed style, this process is what makes this specific blend so unique. With its complex flavor and finish, our No. 12 whisky is perfect for sipping on its own or adding a delicious kick to your favorite cocktail. Simply pour in a highball glass over ice, mix with soda and garnish with a lemon slice for a refreshing tasting Dickel Highball. Includes one 90 proof 750 mL bottle of Superior Recipe No. 12 Whisky. Please drink responsibly.
Local from Alameda CA. Lightly floral gin for spring cocktails. It has a light touch, from the citrus scent to the sweet flavor.
Forest-driven and earthy, this profoundly aromatic gin is an ode to the wild beauty of the Golden State. 45% ABV
Local from Alameda CA. Both elegant and earthy, this luscious liqueur has all the complexity of a perfectly ripe barrlett pear. Cinnamon and clove add a warm touch of spice.
After distillation in our Eau De Vie pot stills, the whiskey is aged 3-4 years in used Bourbon casks and French Oak wine casks, as well as filtered through maple charcoal.
Local from Alameda CA. Coffee beans are roasted by Jewel Box Coffee Roasters of Oakland California and then are infused slowly and at low temperatures to minimize extraction.
Local from Alameda CA. Breaking & Entering is a "super bourbon" made up of 80 different barrels. The result is a bright and spicy bourbon, with notes of cherry cola, cinnamon and cloves.
American Gin. Pot distilled rye. 90 Proof
Driven by a fruit-forward, floral nose and the classic cocoa and roasted nut flavors. Sip neat to fully experience all the nuances and depth of flavor, or add nothing more than a single large ice cube. Limit 1 bottle per customer.
Local from Alameda CA. A show-stopper. This is what all raspberry liqueurs aspire to be, with a luxurious mouth feel and just the right balance between sweet and tart.
Local from Alameda CA. Ethereal notes of stone fruit, chocolate, and roasted nuts form the backbone of this release's flavor/aromatic signature. An elegant sipping whiskey.
Local from Alameda CA. Crafted from raspberries you could find in the dark, St. George Raspberry Brandy is intensely ripe, lush, and focused
Local from Alameda CA. St. George Pear Brandy is made from the most aromatic dry-farmedorganic Bartlett pears we can find?and we pack about 30 pounds of fruit into every bottle.
Local from Alameda CA. Three pack comes with their flagship Gins, the Dry Rye Gin, Terroir Gin and the original Botanivore Gin.
Beaujolais Nouveau is known for its bright cherry red color and youthful aromas; flavorful berry and strawberry notes; with floral accents on the end
Delivering complexity and exceptional maturity, George Dickel Bottled in Bond Tennessee Whisky - Distilling Season 2008 is reflective of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co.’s continuous commitment to honestly producing quality whisky. Aged for 11 years, this second Bottled in Bond release comes from barrels maturing since Fall 2008. This limited release whisky is bold and balanced with tantalizing notes of pecan, maple syrup and dried apple. Bottled in Bond Distilling Season 2008 is best served neat, on the rocks or with sugar, bitters and an orange twist for a classic Old Fashioned cocktail. “Bottled In Bond” is a label for American-made distilled beverages that follow a set of legal regulations originally laid out in the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897. As a reaction to widespread adulteration in American whisky, the act guaranteed a spirit’s authenticity. These spirits must be aged in a federally bonded warehouse under U.S. government supervision for at least four years, bottled at 100 proof and labeled with the identity of the single distillery where they were distilled, and, if different, where they were bottled. Distilled at Cascade Hollow Distillery, our Bottled in Bond whisky is one-of-a-kind. Includes one 100 proof 750 mL bottle of Bottled in Bond Tennessee Whisky - Distilling Season 2008. Please drink responsibly.
For over a century, the legacy of two Southern brands, George Dickel and McIlhenny Company’s TABASCO® Brand Pepper Sauce, have left their mark on the world and their distinct tastes in the memories of people everywhere. These two iconic brands have come together in one bottle to create George Dickel Tabasco Brand Barrel Finish. George Dickel Tabasco Brand Barrel Finish stands out by bringing a deliciously spicy kick, handcrafted and finished in barrels used to age red peppers for three years. The result is a deliciously smooth whisky with a spicy finish. Our whisky is best enjoyed as a shot with celery salt on the rim and pickle juice or ice as a chaser. Includes one 70 proof 750 mL bottle of George Dickel Tabasco Barrel Finish. Please drink responsibly.
George Dickel No. 1 White Corn Whisky offers depth, range and personality with a consistently mellow taste. George Dickel No. 1 is the foundation where all of George Dickel handcrafted corn-based whiskies begin. Crafted from the same mash bill as our No. 8, No. 12 and Barrel Select whiskies and then finished with the signature Dickel "Chill Charcoal Mellowing" process, our No. 1 foundation recipe is one of the finest un-aged whiskies around. Simply mix with lemon juice, pineapple juice, simple syrup and ginger beer for a sweet and tangy Tennessee Roots cocktail. Includes one 91 proof 750 mL bottle of No. 1 White Whisky. Please drink responsibly.
George Dickel Barrel Select Whisky is one of our finest liquids, for the truly discerning drinker. Only 10 barrels are hand-selected by our distiller for this small-batch, handcrafted whisky. Aged between 10 and 12 years, a combination of chilled charcoal mellowing and our unique aging process form a smooth, premium whisky that stands in a class all by itself. George Dickel Barrel Select Whisky features a perfectly balanced, rich and silky taste with hints of vanilla, spice and charcoal. Simply enjoy neat or with iced water on the side. Includes one 86 proof 750 mL bottle of Barrel Select Whisky. Please drink responsibly.
In celebration of 35 yrs at the vanguard of the American artisan distillation movement. The result of decades of craftsmanship, treasure hunting among our own barrel reserves, and painstaking blending
Bruto is a bitter aperitivo liqueur made from bitter gentian root; the citrus notes mostly from Seville orange; and the woodsy notes from Balsam fir and bark from the California Buckthorn.
Made from California grown hot and sweet peppers.
The inclusion of pear distillate in this vodka adds gently floral top notes and the impression of subtle sweetness on the finish.
Astonishingly clear citrus flavor, genuinely tasting both sour and sweet orange. A tart almost lemony scent in the nose.
Local from Alameda CA. It's complexity comes from the use of fine brandy, star anise, mint, wormwood, lemon balm, hyssop, meadowsweet, basil, fennel, tarragon and stinging nettles.
Complex layers of hyssop, lemon balm and all sorts of anisey, licoricey notes. Hugely herbaceous!
Made with Bartlett pears this vodka is the is the perfect building block for your favorite cocktails. 40 % ABV