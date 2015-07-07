George Dickel

Bottled in Bond Tennessee Whisky

750 ml

Delivering complexity and exceptional maturity, George Dickel Bottled in Bond Tennessee Whisky - Distilling Season 2008 is reflective of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co.’s continuous commitment to honestly producing quality whisky. Aged for 11 years, this second Bottled in Bond release comes from barrels maturing since Fall 2008. This limited release whisky is bold and balanced with tantalizing notes of pecan, maple syrup and dried apple. Bottled in Bond Distilling Season 2008 is best served neat, on the rocks or with sugar, bitters and an orange twist for a classic Old Fashioned cocktail. “Bottled In Bond” is a label for American-made distilled beverages that follow a set of legal regulations originally laid out in the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897. As a reaction to widespread adulteration in American whisky, the act guaranteed a spirit’s authenticity. These spirits must be aged in a federally bonded warehouse under U.S. government supervision for at least four years, bottled at 100 proof and labeled with the identity of the single distillery where they were distilled, and, if different, where they were bottled. Distilled at Cascade Hollow Distillery, our Bottled in Bond whisky is one-of-a-kind. Includes one 100 proof 750 mL bottle of Bottled in Bond Tennessee Whisky - Distilling Season 2008. Please drink responsibly.