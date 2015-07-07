Gentlemen's Collection
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Australia. Aromas of dark fruits, dried herbs, and mocha. Flavors of sour red fruits balanced by sweet chocolate tannins. 14% ABV
Australia. Aromas of dark fruits, dried herbs, and mocha. Flavors of sour red fruits balanced by sweet chocolate tannins. 14% ABV
Australia. Hints of dark fruit dance with a long oak bourbon finish. 14% ABV
Hints of dark fruits dance with a long oak Bourbon finish to complete this delightfully delightful blend. You'll notice caramel, char and sweet Bourbon oak aromas. Gentlemen, enjoy.