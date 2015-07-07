Shop
Glenkinchie Distillers Edition
Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
Undergoes a second maturation in Amontillado casks, adding additional layers of complexity to an already excellent whisky. The palate is vibrantly fruity, almost sweet with a crisp, oaky finish.
Glenkinchie 24 Year Single Malt Scotch
Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
A rare refill European Oak matured release from Glenknchie with well balanced fresh and dried fruit and background of spice.
Glenkinchie
10 Year Scotch
750 ml
A buttery sweet nose with a palate of wheatley barley like a reduced wheat beer as well as residual copper metal and slight licorice. 43% ABV.