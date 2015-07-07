Gaja Brunello di Montalcino Su
Brunello di Montalcino
750 ml
Elegant structure and ripe, well-integrated tannins. This wine is normally more austere in youth than Rennina due to the slightly firmer tannic structure.
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '06 Ca' Marcanda Promis is dark in color, very focused and precise on the nose; full bodied; silky tannins; fruity, bright finish; lively and delicious. Best Promis ever.
90-95 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. An elegant blending of triple orange liqueur and fine VSOP brandy make GranGala a true taste sensation perfect for ultimate margaritas. Also delicious straight, or over ice.
This mild to medium bodied smoke is uniquely infused with rich flavors of cocoa and espresso. The premium Maduro wrapper also imparts an extra edge of chocolaty spiciness to the flavor.
Spain. Yellow skinned fruits, apples and a balanced, bright acidity combine to make this a lovely sparkling wine. 12% ABV
Gran Gala is a rare blend of VSOP Italian Brandy infused with the rich flavor of fresh oranges. The liqueur is a rich amber color with a velvety-smooth feel and sweet fruit flavor, that brings exceptional taste to your cocktails.
93 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. Darkly concentrated with thick tones of black tar, espresso, candied cherry, rum cake and bitter chocolate.
94 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The 10 Gaja Barbaresco is full-on Gajissimo personality with irresistible opulence and intensity, the wine delivers seductively rich concentration and flavors and a long finish.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Shows up with red fruit flavors that are bright and clear. Perky from start to finish.
The Lava Cap Reserve Barbera is a super intense wine that shows off a very ripe style; dark black fruit aromas with the right amount of spice; active on the palate and a long finish.
A firm red with ripe, almost jammy flavors show the palate's heritage. Lasting and long in the finish.
This flavorful Chardonnay has a complex nose of citrus, vanilla, pear & melon complemented by tastes of luscious green apple and lime. Deep flavors, rich texture, and a lengthy finish.
Plenty of lush blackberry and plum fruit here, nicely balanced with just enough oak. A tough brawny as well, a bigger and bolder style of Zinfandel.