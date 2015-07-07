Santa Carolina
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Chile. Aromas of vanilla, mint, black currant, and cherry fruit. Dry and full-bodied with ripe tannins. Complete with a long finish. 13.5% ABV
Chile. Aromas of vanilla, mint, black currant, and cherry fruit. Dry and full-bodied with ripe tannins. Complete with a long finish. 13.5% ABV
Combines the finest handcrafted vodka with traditional southern style sweet tea. The result is smooth and refreshing - excellent on the rocks or mixed into a brisk cocktail.
Combines the finest handcrafted vodka with traditional southern style sweet tea with a punch of raspberry.
Grassy, gooseberry and melon nose with ripe citrus fruit flavours; dry, fresh, soft with grassy/citrus notes in the finish. 13% ABV
Vanilla, slightly tropical aromas and flavours with subdued apple notes; Dry, medium-bodied, with well balanced acidity and a tangy lemon finish. 13% ABV
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. A fine example of a solid Chilean cabernet sauvignon, the '98 Santa Carolina offers pleasing black fruit aromas and flavors and a palate that is soft and smooth; great daily wine.