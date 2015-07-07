Gary Farrell

Chardonnay

750 ml

The 2016 vintage Durell exudes aromas of honeysuckle, peach, roasted lemon and hazelnut. Bold, spicy and zesty on entry, the palate unfolds into an array of flavors reminiscent of nectarine, white flower petals, wildflower honey and lightly toasted brioche. The wine has a rich and opulent texture, with a beautiful core of acidity that together, create a long, powerful, mouthwatering finish.