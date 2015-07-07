Gran Gala
Orange Liqueur
1.75 L
90-95 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. An elegant blending of triple orange liqueur and fine VSOP brandy make GranGala a true taste sensation perfect for ultimate margaritas. Also delicious straight, or over ice.
Gran Gala is a rare blend of VSOP Italian Brandy infused with the rich flavor of fresh oranges. The liqueur is a rich amber color with a velvety-smooth feel and sweet fruit flavor, that brings exceptional taste to your cocktails.