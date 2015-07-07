Shop
G H Mumm
Mumm Champagne Carte Classique
Extra Dry Champagne/Sparkling
750 ml
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. A stunning example of Champagne's top extra dry! Fresh, zesty, and crisp with a faint touch of sweetness; superb for slightly spicy dishes; great for sipping and toasting.
G.H Mumm
Cordon Rouge
750 ml
A true classic with a unique character and irreproachably consistent taste, its name alone conjures up a whole world of flavor. All the richness and finesse of the Mumm vineyard is expressed in Cordon Rouge.