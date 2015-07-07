Massenez Pear In Bottle Eau de Vie
Eau-de-Vie Brandy
750 ml
How does the pear get into the bottle? Believe it or not, empty bottles are hung on trees and the young fruit bud is then made to grow inside each bottle.
Wonderful fresh cassis flavors that are perfect in Kir Royals or over vanilla ice cream as a dessert.
One of the most delicious amd fragrant brandies made in Alsace.
A yellow plum eau de vie with magnificent bouqyet and intense taste of fruit. Drink cold after a meal or substitute for vodka in mixed drinks.
Only the freshest and most flavorful blackberries are used in this tasty liqueur. Try a little over vanilla ice cream for a great treat.