G'Vne
Floraison Gin
750 ml
GOLD MEDAL,94 PTS, EXCEPTIONAL-2007 & 2008 INTERNATIONAL REVIEW OF SPIRITS. Smooth, subtle, round, grassy with flowers and spice. The floral taste of the vine flower is very upfront.
A serious red, the fine and fully-packed Buil & Gine Gine Gine, a blend of 50% Grenache, 50% Carignane, fills the palate with plenty of delectable substance; fine aftertaste; a great tapas wine.
The nose is a lovely and layered blend of blueberry and sweet vanilla. The palate is equally sweet notes of candied cherry and milk chocolate. ABV 13.5%
Flows across the palate with deep resonant fruit; dark raspberry jam, orange rind, cloves, violets & cinnamon.
Aroma of dark fruit and brewing coffee with a hint of spearmint gum giving its finish full and long. 13.8% ABV
92 PTS Wilfred Wong. Soars to the head of the class with ripe, rich, and resolved flavors.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Rich, creamy, full-bodied wine with a touch of oak tannins. Concentrated mix of fig, ripe pear and melon.
These enchanting flavors linger well into the finish, leaving notes of citrus and spice. 13.5% ABV.
Refreshing taste of citrus and lemon chiffon for a cool and crisp taste. 13.5% ABV
California. Aromas and flavors of berries, plum, and spices. 13% ABV
California. Smooth and elegant with cherry pie, blackberry and plum flavors that is complemented by a touch of brown sugar. 13.5% ABV