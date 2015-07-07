Fuzzys Ultra Premium Vodka 175
Vodka
1.75 L
Chairman's Trophy - Best Unflavored Vodka, 94 Rating. This vodka is corn based, distilled five times, charcoal filtered ten times and finished with Cascade Mt Spring Water. Immaculately clean & clear.
