De Luze
VSOP Cognac
750 ml
VSOP De Luze is an outstanding blend of Eeux-De-Vie from Grande and Petite Champagne, the two best growing areas of the Cognac region whose blending gives fine Champagne
VSOP De Luze is an outstanding blend of Eeux-De-Vie from Grande and Petite Champagne, the two best growing areas of the Cognac region whose blending gives fine Champagne
De Luze XO Cognac is a blend of eaux-de-vie from Grand Champagne and Petite Champagne, the two most prestigious growth areas of Cognac. A Cognac with a symphony of flavors.
De Luze Alfred Cognac is a blend of Eaux-De-Vie ranging from 13 to 15 years old. This modern day Cognac can be enjoyed on ice or in a standard snifter.