Frescobaldi
Rèmole Toscana
750 ml
88 PTS STEPHEN TANZER. The '08 Remole is a blend of Sangiovese and Cabernet; expressing bright aromas of red berries and sweet tobacco; medium bodied with ripe cherry flavors and a lingering finish.
88 PTS STEPHEN TANZER. The '08 Remole is a blend of Sangiovese and Cabernet; expressing bright aromas of red berries and sweet tobacco; medium bodied with ripe cherry flavors and a lingering finish.
Simply a remarkable value! How often can one find a Brunello at $19.99? Rich and lasting on the palate; compare at $53.99!
A frisky wine, the stylish Frescobaldi Nipozzano is a zesty red wine in the fine Tuscan tradition; tart cherry fruit fills the glass with excellent depth.