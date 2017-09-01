Fremont Mischief
Rye Whiskey
750 ml
Fremont Mischief Rye Whiskey.
Fremont Mischief Rye Whiskey.
Fremont Workers #9 Vodka is vibrant, crisp, full bodied with a rich mouth feel. Smooth, slight sweetness on the finish, just enough for sipping or your favorite mixed drink.
This gin uses hand-selected fresh and local botanicals. Its refreshing character lingers on your palette with sprite notes of spirited botanicals. Perfect for sipping and refreshing cocktails.
Made with winter wheat and allowed to mellow for a few weeks. This soft, full-bodied vodka is unlike anything you've experienced. This vodka maintains character and subtle flavors of soft winter wheat