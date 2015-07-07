Bolla Merlot '06
Merlot
750 ml
The Bolla Merlot is a light red with and easy disposition; shows pleasant, tart fruit flavors.
The Bolla Merlot is a light red with and easy disposition; shows pleasant, tart fruit flavors.
92 PTS WILFRED WONG. Fun and serious, the absolutely alluring '12 Fratelli Moscato d'Asti just shines with bright flowers and apples; the wine's acidity makes it mouth-smacking good!
Fratello is made from Hazelnuts and an infussion of Cocoa, vanilla berries and elderflowers. With a tasty aroma of fresh cracked hazelnuts, peanut butter and cheesecake.