Francos
Francis Coppola Diamond Collection
Pinot Noir
750 ml
This vineyard was originally planted with Merlot vines – however, after a few years of working with it, we realized its Bay-influenced cool temperatures and abundant afternoon sunshine created potential for producing great Pinot Noir. This inspired our first pre-plant contract with the grower in preparation for the wine’s introduction in 2001, well before the rise of Pinot Noir popularity.
Francis Coppola Diamond Collection
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
For our Ivory Label Cabernet Sauvignon, we combine fruit from appellations as far north as El Dorado and as far south as Paso Robles where some of our vineyards experience diurnal temperature extremes, which slows the ripening process and enhances the rich, succulent flavors of the fruit, as well as the complexity of the palate.
Francis Coppola Sofia
Blanc de Blancs
750 ml
Fruity and refreshing, Sofia Blanc de Blancs is a rare blend of Pinot Blanc, Muscat, and Riesling. Mellow flavors of apples and pears are topped by a hint of citrus and honeysuckle. Elegant in character, this wine is lightly textured and vibrant through the finish.
Francis Coppola Sofia
Rosé
750 ml
Feminine and stylish, with a fragrant perfume of wild strawberries, cardamom, and lemon peel, this Rosé is lively and balanced with succulent flavors of tangerine and a hint of stony minerals.
Francis Coppola Director's
Chardonnay
750 ml
2012 was an excellent vintage across California because of steady, mild temperatures that persisted throughout summer. The fortuitous weather conditions helped our Chardonnay develop very pronounced aromatics. The perfect balance of sweet, luscious fruit and crisp natural acidity make this a standout wine.
Francis Coppola Director's Great Movies
Wizard Of Oz Merlot
750 ml
This wine presents vibrant aromatic expressions with a forward nose of juicy plum, tobacco, and exotic oak spices. The flavor of dark chocolate covered acai berries immediately struck us, as did impressions of raspberries and cranberries. Rich, succulent blackberries and cherries emerge on the palate along with a chocolate salted caramel nuance and warm toasted oak finish.
Francis Blanchet Pouilly Fume '06
Rhone
750 ml
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. A refined effort, the almost gentle yet penetrating '06 Francis Blanchet Pouilly Fume Vieilles Vignes exhibits attractive citrus flavors with a hint of dried straw.
Francois Montand Brut
Champagne/Sparkling
750 ml
The Francois Montand Blanc de Blancs has a creamy and smooth palate with lingering aromas of freshly baked bread, golden delicious apples and Meyer lemons; bright acid on the finish.
Francis Coppola Director's
2010 Chardonnay
750 ml
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. Sunshine bright and fine, the well-made '10 Francis Coppola Director's Chardonnay exhibits ripe apple and pear flavors, with notes of fresh flowers; crisp and easy on the finish.
Francis Coppola Rosso and Bianco
Chardonnay
750 ml
Crisp and finely tuned, the Francis Ford Coppola Chardonnay has a lot of body and character; pear and fresh apple aromas and flavors dominate.
Francois de Lyon Cognac VSOP
Cognac Brandy
750 ml
GREAT BUY! Savor the smooth flavor of this quality aged cognac today!
Francis Coppola
Vendetta Cabernet Sauvignon Malbec
750 ml
California. Assertive blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec. Juicy fruit flavors with notes of pepper and toasted wood. 13.5% ABV
Gia
Pinot Grigio
750 ml
California. Playful aromas of lemon zest, peach, pear and wild herbs with a touch of spice. 12.5% ABV
Nino Franco
Prosecco Rustico
750 ml
90 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The Nino Franco's non-vintage Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Rustico is a textbook, frothy, fresh, pure, delicate, delicious sparkling wine; the perfect crisp sparkler
Francis Coppola Diamond Collection
Chardonnay
750 ml
Our Chardonnay reflects the distinctive personality of Monterey vineyards, which give rise to juicy apple, guava and melon flavors. Whole-cluster pressing and a combination of barrel and stainless steel fermentation ensures that the creamy texture and caramelized sugar finish is balanced by a crisp acidity.
Francis Coppola Diamond Collection
Claret
750 ml
Claret is a term originally coined by the British to describe Cabernet-based wines. This Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot, Malbec and Cabernet Franc blend is alluring and sophisticated; it is memorably lush with a tapestry of smooth tannins and succulent flavors of wild berries, plum and anise. Borrowing tradition of European wineries, we add gold netting to bottle to signify outstanding quality of wine.
Francis Coppola Sofia
Brut Rosé
750 ml
Scents of floral highlighted by aromatic notes of tea leaves. Flavors of pomegranate, strawberries, peaches and clove.
Francis Coppola Director's
Pinot Noir
750 ml
Coppola Director's Pinot Noir boasts an intense perfume of fresh strawberries, orange peel and tea leaves, with a silky texture
Francis Coppola Director's Cut
Chardonnay
750 ml
Russian River Valley
Ada Lovelace
Gin
750 ml
Recognized today as the first computer programmer. This gin pays homage to the great English-style; with a forward-thinking "code" of 10 botanicals, including roses and lemons from our Napa home.
Francis Coppola Diamond Collection
Syrah-Shiraz
12 Bottles 750 ml
12 Bottle Case. Intense plum and clove aromas are the fragrant welcome from this wine. Made from grapes grown in Paso Robles and Monterey, this concentrated and complex wine has soft tannins, along with blackberry and boysenberry flavors layered with notes of smoky bacon, sweet vanilla and bittersweet chocolate.
Francis Coppola Sofia
Brut Rosé
4 Bottles 187 ml
Scents of floral highlighted by aromatic notes of tea leaves. Flavors of pomegranate, strawberries, peaches and clove.
Francis Coppola Votre Santé
Chateau Red
750 ml
Burgundian style wine from California grapes, a votre sante is the traditional phrase the French say when raising a glass.
Francis Coppola Votre Santé
Chardonnay
750 ml
Bright aromas and flavors of pear, peach, quince and honeysuckle with a hint of minerality. Notes of vanilla and nutmeg from oak aging balance the complex varietal character. Enjoy with everything from savory crepes to gourmet mac and cheese.
Francis Coppola Votre Santé
Pinot Noir
750 ml
Aromas of berries with delicate floral notes of rose petals. Juicy black cherry and plum character, accented with tea leaves.
Franco Serra Barbaresco
Red Wine
750 ml
Italy. Aromatic with notes of dried flowers and anise. Full-bodied with red fruit balanced by chewy tannins.13.5% ABV
St. Francis
Old Vines Zinfandel
750 ml
The St Francis Old Vine Zinfandel has a firm, dynamic acidity that drives it; both fresh fruit and tannins last on equal terms.
St. Francis
Chardonnay
750 ml
The St Francis Chardonnay is big, rich and round; shows core fruit flavors with a note of spice; persistent long in the finish.
St. Francis
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc captures crisp flavors and aromas of citrus, kiwi and mango with a touch of lime.
St. Francis
Red Splash
750 ml
88 PTS Wilfred Wong. Drinks nicely, the St Francis Red Splash is an easy red to enjoy. Rounded and pleasing on the palate.
St. Francis
Claret
750 ml
The St Francis Claret is a fine, medium bodied, red showing richness and elegance. Finishes with pleasing softness.
St. Francis
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
One of the most reliable, top end CA wineries. Cab Sauv leads, but there is a bit of Merlot, Malbec, Petit Verdot and Cab Franc as well, a perverbial spice box of interesting notes. BP MW
St. Francis
Merlot
750 ml
The St Francis Merlot is firm; offers ripe black fruit flavors and sweet oak nuances; sweet tannins in the finish.