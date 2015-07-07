Franciscan Cuvee Sauvage
Chardonnay
750 ml
Ripe pear and apple pie fill the palate, complemented by sweet notes of cream, honey, and subtle cardamom spice; smooth, long, rich, and elegant finish.
Ripe pear and apple pie fill the palate, complemented by sweet notes of cream, honey, and subtle cardamom spice; smooth, long, rich, and elegant finish.
Franciscan Sauvignon Blanc is a dry and wonderfully crisp, with complex flavors of lemon-lime, gooseberries, with a hint of lemon grass; perfect to pair with scallops or a shrimp salad.
A full-bodied, dry, powerful and intense Cabernet Sauvignon with blackberry, cassis and dark cherry combined with mocha and sweet hints of toasty vanilla.