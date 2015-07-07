Foxen Chardonnay '03
Chardonnay
750 ml
91-93 points Antonio Galloni, Vinous - 2013 Chardonnay-Honey, orange blossom, mint, sage and tropical overtones meld together in an overt, opulent Chardonnay built on pure texture.
91-93 points Antonio Galloni, Vinous - 2013 Chardonnay-Honey, orange blossom, mint, sage and tropical overtones meld together in an overt, opulent Chardonnay built on pure texture.
94 Points - Robert Parker's Wine Advocate 2012. Pure class, with fabulous purity of fruit and an elegant, seamless style.