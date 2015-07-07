FOURSQUARE RUM 750 ML
Aged Rum
750 ml
Foursquare Rum Distillery occupies the site of a former sugar factory that dates back to 1636. Foursquare Rum has seen 3 years in Bourbon barrels and 6 years in Port casks.
Aged for 5yrs in used Bourbon Barrels, and then for another 6yrs in used CA Zin Barrels. Post-maturation; blended with 11yr Single Blended Rum. A truly one of a kind experience in the world of Rum.