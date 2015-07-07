Four Vines Zinfandel Old Vine Cuvee
Zinfandel
750 ml
The Four Vines Truant Zinfandel is soft and smooth; ripe fruit flavors abound; easy in the finish.
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '10 Four Vines Biker Zinfandel is ripe and zesty, with distinctive aromas raspberry and cracked pepper; plush flavors of black cherry and spice. Only 7000 cases produced.
A delightful baked custard bouquet and added creamy richness on the palate. The Unoaked Chardonnay tastes bright and tangy with lemon and nectarine fruit flavors that expand on the finish.
Maverick opens with bright aromas of raspberry, cranberry and hibiscus. Silky smooth and juicy on the palate, the wine offers a lingering finish of red fruit and subtle cherry cola hints.